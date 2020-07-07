Fire fighters had an early call Tuesday morning as a small grass fire burned on Idaho State's campus.
The fire was located at Red Hill just below the iconic 'I'.
The call came in close to 9:00 AM, and Battalion Chief Curtis Smith says it didn't take long for fire crews to arrive at the scene.
"It was just a matter of minutes. So it was a pretty quick response, as well as the time of day helps out, there's a lot of people out. It's a real active area, so it was called in relatively fast."
There were no evacuations while fire crews battled the flames and only one street closure during the incident.
The fire was kept to less than an acre leaving no damage to the hill or surrounding areas.
Battalion Chief Smith said, "There was no damage to the hill itself. It was just grass, some sage that was burning. We didn't lose anything structurally on the hill, the 'I' was intact."
As summer progresses and brings in drier conditions paired with high heat, even the smallest of sparks can lead to huge fires.
Battalion chief smith mentioned one last thing all residents can do to help reduce the spread of fires.
"If you see anything just report it as quick as possible cause that's what will keep the fire small, is a quick response."
The fire was extinguished around 9:30 AM and continues to be monitored for any hot spots and re-ignitions.
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.