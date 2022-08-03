Just before 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, a fire broke out at a local restaurant.
The Pocatello Fire Department responded to a fire inside the Abracadabra restaurant on Yellowstone Avenue. The fire started in the kitchen, but the exact cause is currently being investigated. Crews were able to quickly put the fire out and are now estimating the damage.
Employees of the restaurant were able to get out safely and no injuries have been reported. One lane of southbound Yellowstone was closed to allow firefighters to work, that lane has since reopened.
