If you were anywhere around Pocatello Friday afternoon, you most likely saw a plume of smoke billowing over Interstate 15.
"Well, I was sitting out there building a chair outside and I just looked up and I saw smoke,” says Ian Winans of Pocatello.
Around 3:40pm, Pocatello Fire Department responded to a call of a fire in the Monte Vista Area on the north side of I-15. Kim Stouse with the Pocatello Fire Department says that engines were in the area to take care of it.
"We had engines in the area to provide structure protection should it be needed and thankfully it hasn't been needed,” explains Stouse, “sounds like for right now, it hopefully won't cause any problems."
And within about an hour, firefighters contained the fire and stopped the flames from progressing.
"When push comes to shove people can step up and we can try to mitigate situations as quickly as possible, reduce the risks of fire to structures, and obviously most importantly save lives,” says Stouse.
Stouse also said that in order to prevent other wildfires from happening, dispose of tobacco products properly and avoid pulling your vehicle into grassy areas. She also advises the community to be mindful of the area with the Fourth of July happening soon.
"And with Fourth of July just being around the corner please make sure you use fireworks responsibly so that we don't have any issues with that."
No property or structures were damaged either
