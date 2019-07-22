An update to the fire on the 600 block of South Grant Friday night.
KPVI’s Deanne Coffin spoke to the property owner that says although she didn’t lose her home, her and her friend that live in the house still lost things they can’t replace.
“I was still in the house when it blew up and then the lights went out. I didn’t know what was going on. I was asleep,” says Lori Shipman, Property Owner.
As homeowner Lori Shipman inspects damage to her property after it went up in flames Friday night, she recalls what happened.
“Next thing we know, there’s like all kinds of screaming and banging on the windows, banging on the door,” says Shipman.
She says seeing it for the first time is devastating, while watching fire investigators comb through the debris of burnt remains and standing under charred grapes that hang overhead.
“The flames were so high, it was higher than those power lines up there,” says Shipman.
The fire also spread quickly to the patio covering next door, which was in close range to the main house being used as an ‘Airbnb’ at the time.
The neighbors patio and her shed were completely destroyed, but even with her shed being declared a total loss, she still finds humor in it.
“We lost our ‘She Shed.” Says Shipman.
But she says it was more than just a ‘She Shed,’ it held things that can never be replaced.
“You know both our fathers have passed away and we had things in there that was both of our fathers. She had all of her father’s old antiques, tools and the containers that they were held in, all my dad’s stuff,” says Shipman.
Fire officials say if it weren’t for the quick response of fire crews, both houses could have been engulfed in flames.
“The sheds wee in very close proximity to both one another and to the structures they’re associated with, but again, due to the fast response of the crews and the hard work of the suppression crews, we were able to get the fire out before it was able to spread to the residential structures,” says Glen Powell, Pocatello Fire Department.
“It is a blessing we didn’t lose the home. This is going to be able to be repairable I’m sure, “ says Shipman.
Fire officials say there were no injuries and all the animals were rescued from the scene of the fire.
Both structures are a total loss and there was some external smoke damage on the homes.
Officials say the investigation has been concluded and the cause of the fire is ‘undetermined.’
