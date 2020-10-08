Emergency crews responded to a house fire on West Eldridge Road in Pocatello Thursday night after a home caught fire.
Neighbors report hearing two loud “pops” or “explosions” around 7:00 p.m. at the rental duplex at 1316 West Eldridge. Flames began coming out of the left rental and quickly consumed the structure.
The occupants were able to make it out of the home, no injuries were reported. The renters of other side of the duplex were not home when the fire started. Firefighters made entry into the home and rescued a dog, two cats are unaccounted for.
There was extensive damage to both rental properties, but firefighters were able to protect the neighboring structures.
Fire investigators are on the scene to try and find the cause of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.