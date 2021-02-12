UPDATE 2/12/21 4:30 p.m.: The Idaho Falls Fire Department said the school is clear of smoke and it was an isolated incident.
Crews have left the school. The fire department did not say what the issue was.
ORIGINAL STORY: Just after 3:00 p.m. Friday, staff at Bonneville High School in Idaho Falls reported the smell of smoke inside the building.
The Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched and is investigating the report.
Most of the occupants were out of the school when the report was called in.
Crews did not observe any flames coming from the building and are on the roof checking for potential HVAC or electrical issues.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has closed some of the roads around the high school to allow emergency vehicles access.
They recommend that if students who are still at the building can get out of the cold weather at the seminary building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.