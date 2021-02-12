Pocatello, ID (83201)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 28F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 28F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.