Idaho State University officials say a call came in around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday morning of a small brush fire on Red Hill.
Pocatello Fire Department, Pocatello Police and ISU Public Safety responded to the call quickly.
At 9:00 a.m. ISU sent out a message.
The fire was under control in 45 minutes.
There were no evacuations and no damage.
