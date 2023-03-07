From Idaho Falls Fire Department news release:
There was no one inside when a fire broke out in a house Monday afternoon in Idaho Falls.
The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the 200 block of W 16th Street just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday, March 6 for a structure fire. Bystanders called the Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Dispatch Center reporting that a roof of a house was on fire.
When firefighters arrived, they reported a working fire with heavy smoke coming from the attic of a small single-story home. The house was being renovated and was unoccupied. There were no injuries to civilians or first responders.
Idaho Falls Power and Intermountain Gas responded to secure utilities in the area. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, keeping it confined to the attic. Several trusses were burnt through.
Approximately 75 percent of the structure had major damage due to water, smoke, and fire. Damages are estimated at $60-70k.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention and Investigation Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.