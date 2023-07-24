Local fire crews responded to a house fire last.
Blackfoot fire officials say they responded to and helped assist in a manufactured home fire at 106 Sage Road in Fort Hall.
The fire happened just after 8:00 p.m.
It is unclear what started the fire.
The fire is still under investigation.
