Idaho Falls Fire Department News Release:
At 9:29 p.m. on January 24, 2023, the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a trailer home fire on the 400 block of College Street, across the street from Ermals Auto Body in Idaho Falls. The reporting party told the (ECO) Emergency Communications Officer that the trailer was fully engulfed in flames. They did not know if anybody was inside.
When the engine 1 crew arrived on scene at 9:34 p.m., they reported flames coming from the trailer home and quickly began fire attack. One adult male evacuated the home safely. One dog was found dead inside the home. There were no injuries to civilians or first responders.
Idaho Falls Power and Intermountain Gas were dispatched to secure utilities while the Idaho Falls Police Department temporarily closed roads at College Street and N Holmes Avenue and College Street and N Higbee Avenue.
The fire was reportedly extinguished by 9:51 p.m., but is a complete loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention and Investigation Division.
The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded with three ambulances, three engines, a ladder truck and a battalion chief.
