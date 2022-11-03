Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. The strongest winds will be across portions of the Snake Plain and Magic Valley. Gusts over 50 mph are possible along I 84 near Yale and also along Idaho 33 between Rexburg and the Teton Valley. * WHERE...Shoshone, Richfield, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Oakley, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Dubois, Spencer, Small, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Hailey, and Bellevue. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust and reduced visibility is possible, especially in recently plowed areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&