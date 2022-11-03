Local fire crews responded to a vehicle fire on Wednesday.
Idaho Falls Fire Department says it happened around 8:00 a.m. on 65th North, near Sage Lakes Golf Course.
Officials say the driver was able to get out of the vehicle without injury.
The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived.
They were able to quickly extinguish the flames and keep them from reaching other vehicles or structures in the area.
The cause of the fire was mechanical.
