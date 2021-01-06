North Bannock Fire Department delivered dozens of winter coats to a local elementary school on Tuesday.
Firefighters delivered the coats in their fire trucks to Tyhee Elementary School.
Fire Chief J.R. Farnsworth says local businesses and the community donated coats, hats and gloves for the coat drive.
The winter-wear will go to children and families that are unable to purchase coats and gloves.
“We’re focused on providing for our community, not only in times of fire, but also in times, you know, where other needs are needing met and so of course we love doing that. It gives the firefighters an opportunity to still be part of the community and feel like they’re doing good without necessarily fighting fire,” says Fire Chief J.R. Farnsworth, North Bannock Fire.
Chief Farnsworth says they collected about 150 to 200 coats for the coat drive.
He says they hope to make the coat drive an annual event.
