Fire department quickly extinguishes brush fire along I-15

First responders were quick to extinguish a brush fire in Pocatello this morning.
It started around 11:00 a.m. near the 5th Street exit on the I-15.
According to PFD's Kim Stouse, the fire burned an estimated 5 to 7 acres. Fire fighters were able to fully contain it in 37 minutes.
No structures were damaged although it did come close to a few homes. Residents in the Cowboy RV and Mobile Home Park could be seen outside spraying water on the grass outside their property line. However, no homes needed to be evacuated.
The fire department believes the cause was accidental and could have been from a vehicle, but it's still under investigation.
Some firefighters are still on scene mopping up and making sure the fire does not reignite.
