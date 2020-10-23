From Fort Hall News Release:
At 5:43pm Friday, the Fort Hall Fire Department responded to West Agency (lot 41) for the report of camp trailer on fire. Upon arrival of the first unit, the trailer was heavily engulfed and spread to the adjacent trailer home.
According to Fire Chief Eric King, “Both the trailer and home are a total loss.
No one was injured and a family pet cat was rescued from the home by fire personnel.”
King further added, “Red Cross has been notified to assist with the families immediate needs.”
According to King, a propane hot plate was the potential cause of the fire. The burner was left unattended by the Home owner, William Beasley, in the camp trailer.
