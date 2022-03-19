Weather Alert

...RAIN THEN SNOW AS COLD FRONT MOVES THROUGH... Today's storm system will produce both rain and snow, as well as high winds. Precipitation across the Snake River Plain will initially begin as rain, turning over to all snow as a cold front moves through and snow levels drop to valley floors throughout the early morning. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches expected. If you have travel plans that take you through the Snake River Plain today, please stay abreast of the latest weather developments and make plans accordingly.