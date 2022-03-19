A Pocatello home was destroyed by a fire Saturday afternoon.
Fire crews were called to a home on the corner of North Bridger Street and North Hayes Avenue around 1:30 p.m.
Flames were seen coming out of the roof. The people inside the home made it out and there were no reported injuries. Three engines and two ladder trucks battled the fire and kept it from spreading to other homes. Much of the interior of the home suffered significant damage and there was extensive damage to the roof.
Police blocked both North Hayes and West Bridger to traffic while crews fought the fire.
