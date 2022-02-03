The Lava Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce has added something new to its Fire and Ice Festival this year.
For the very first time, they will have a fireworks show to go along with other activities.
Some other activities included in the festival are the polar bear float, running with the bulls, penguin racing and the Lava Fire Dancers.
The fireworks will be set off after the Fire Dancers perform.
"We're really excited about being able to add that to the event. It's going to be absolutely beautiful seeing the fireworks out over the snow. It's a beautiful little valley for anyone that hasn't been there. It's an amazing experience and a really fun event," says Brandon De Los Reyes, Vice President, Lava Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce.
The Fire and Ice Fest starts on Friday and runs through Saturday.
For more information on the schedule, go to fireice.lavahotsprings.org
