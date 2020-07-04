Fire Near Pocatello Creek Rd.

A wildfire is currently burning around the Pocatello Creek Rd area near the KOA campground.
A road closure on Pocatello Creek Rd has been issued for the area.
W. Trayis Ridge Rd. has been ordered to evacuate. No other evacuations have been issued at this time.
The fire has burned approximately two acres so far per dispatch.
Authorities are asking residents to stay away from the area while they combat the fire.
No injuries have been reported so far.
We will continue to update this article as more information arrives.
