Fire investigators are investigating a fire that started on the 600 block of South Grant Friday night after 10 p.m.
A shed and a patio covering from two different houses went up in flames.
Fire officials say they were able to have control over the fire within about 15 to 20 minutes after arriving on scene.
Both houses did have occupants in them at the time of the fire.
One house was used as an Airbnb and had guests in it.
No word yet on the cause of the fire and no estimated cost of damage at this time.
Fire officials say there were no injuries and the fire is still under investigation.
