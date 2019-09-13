Information and Picture Provided by Idaho Falls Fire Department
The Idaho Falls Fire Department will once again participate in the annual Fill the Boot campaign this Friday and Saturday at the intersection of Hitt Road & 17th Street from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
The event raises money for kids, adults and families fighting muscular diseases by finding research breakthroughs, caring for people and empowering families with services and support across America.
Motorists are encouraged to slow down and use caution as firefighters collect money at the intersection.
“This is an important fundraiser to help families continue the fight against life-threatening diseases. We would appreciate donations in any amount. If you choose not to donate, please be courteous to those that do and to the firefighters helping out,” states Fire Chief Duane Nelson.
The International Association of Firefighters has participated in the Fill the Boot campaign for more than 60 years and is the single largest non-corporate donor. Click HERE for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.