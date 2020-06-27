Firefighters are fighting a fire that started south of Pocatello at Lead Draw around 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
BLM officials say that there are currently 5 BLM and Forest Service Engines and 3 Pocatello Valley Engines and a helicopter dropping water on site.
So far the fire has burned about 8 acres.
Officials say they expect to have the fire under control around 5:00 p.m. and total containment by the evening.
The fire is still under investigation.
