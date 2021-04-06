Firefighters Respond to 5th Controlled Burn Wildfire in 6 Days

CONTROLLED BURN CHARS 4 ACRES IN THE LOWER ROCK CREEK AREA
The Inkom Volunteer Fire Department responded to its fifth “controlled burn” wildfire in 6 days at 1:15pm this afternoon. The fire started on private property on Lower Rock Creek Road and quickly spread uphill to the northeast, threatening one outbuilding.
Mutual aid resources from the McCammon and Pocatello Valley Fire Departments responded and assisted the Inkom Fire Department. A total of 2 water tenders and 3 brush engines were used to gain containment and control of the fire. No structures were damaged or destroyed and no injuries occurred. The fire was controlled at 4 acres and firefighters left the scene at around 3:30pm.
Residents need to be aware that grasses and fine fuels are extremely dry at this time of year. The vegetation is still dormant coming out of winter which creates a “freeze-dried” effect. Even though snow is still on the hills and the ground may be moist, the vegetation is primed to burn. The fire today exhibited moderate and occasionally extreme behavior with flame lengths exceeding 20 feet from grasses and sagebrush.
If you are planning any burning on your property, we recommend you contact your local fire department, get a burn permit, make sure you have plenty of water immediately available and closely monitor wind conditions prior to and during your burning. In addition, don’t leave any fire unattended or assume it is out because you don’t see visible smoke. Heat can remain trapped under matted grass that appears burned and reignite as temperatures rise, humidity falls or wind speeds increase during the day.
