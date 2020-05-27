Firewood permits available June 1st from the US Forest Service

Starting next week firewood permits will be available for purchase, but it'll look a little different this time.
The permits will be available starting June 1st for customers.
They can be purchased over the phone, curb-side at select ranger offices or participating vendors.
Permits can only be purchased by credit or debit card, check, or money order.
The permits will be mailed to the customer when ordered over the phone to limit person to person contact for their employees.
Each permit allows for up to four cords of firewood to be harvested, with individual cords available for purchase after gathering the first four.
Sarah Wheeler, Public Affairs Officer with the Forest Service, wanted to remind people of how to treat wet roads when out collecting firewood.
"If you're out and about, you're trying to get firewood, you come to an area it's really muddy and a lot of erosion; we ask that people listen to their good judgment and maybe turn around if they get to the location and they're just tearing up the dirt."
Permits also will come with conditions for harvesting and information on where you can gather firewood.
If you have any questions call your local ranger district office or visit the following link: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/ctnf/passes-permits/forestproducts/
