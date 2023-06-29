A local fire department says there are some concerns when it comes to the 4th of July holiday.
Nick Christensen with the Pocatello Fire Department says with the increased moisture from the snowy winter and the wet spring, the grasses are a lot higher and thicker which allows a fire to spread quicker.
He also says they are concerned about people's safety when it comes to fireworks.
"We hope that people will be responsible and use fireworks in places that are safe and that are going to be safe for the people that are there. We don't want people getting burned or injured in any way, especially children with sparklers are a common thing with children and we need to be very careful and they need to be supervised if they're not able to control the sparklers themselves, because it's very easy to get burned," says Nick Christensen, Pocatello Fire Department.
There are areas in Pocatello where fireworks are prohibited.
You can find a map of those areas at pocatello.gov
