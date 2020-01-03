Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...AMERICAN FALLS, POCATELLO, CHUBBUCK, FORT HALL, BLACKFOOT INCLUDING INTERSTATES 15 AND 86. * WHEN...FROM NOON TO 8 PM MST TODAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS MAY CREATE DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&