From Portneuf Medical Center news release:
A day after the New Year, a couple from Pocatello welcomed their first child into the world. We are pleased to announce that Baby Valery Skye is the first baby born in the New Year at Portneuf Medical Center; she was born at 11:14 pm on January 2, 2020.
New mom, Amanda Cazier, and new dad, Josh Summerlin, came to Portneuf on January 2nd around 8pm. While the actual due date was still a few days away, Josh was joking and said, “Wouldn’t it be fun if we had the New Year’s Baby.” Valery weighted eight pounds one ounce at birth and was 20 1/4 inches.
The parents are overjoyed by the safe arrival of their beautiful daughter.
Being the first baby born in the New Year, Valery and her family received an oversized giraffe stuffed animal along with a red wagon full of diapers, wipes, a baby rocker, baby monitor, baby gift set, a bath set, a diaper bag, a Boppy and more. The wagon of gifts was generously donated by the Portneuf Auxiliary.
The second child born received a newborn gift set complete with a comforter, a hat, onesie, toys, sock and a lovely handmade blanket.
Hospital volunteers run the auxiliary and raise money for worthy causes like scholarships, patient care initiatives and gifts for the New Year’s baby.
