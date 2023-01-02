Grove Creek Medical Center in Blackfoot welcomed their first baby of 2023 Monday morning.
Melissa and Tim Arrington arrived at the hospital and soon had a baby girl in their arms. The baby weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and is 20.5 inches long.
In celebration of being the first baby born at Grove Creek, their caring and compassionate team presented the Arrington family with a $200 gift card to Target and a Doona Car Seat & Stroller. In addition, diapers, wipes and baby swaddlers were also given to the family.
Mom and Dad are feeling tired from an exciting morning but say that everyone is doing great and getting some much-needed rest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.