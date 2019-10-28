Heaters are running in the common use space at the First Baptist Church in Old Town Pocatello.
For the last few years, this is were they host the warming shelter overnight for those that are in need of warmth.
Karl Pettit, Pastor at the church, told us why they started the shelter.
"We over here at First Baptist discovered a couple years ago, folks sleeping out in our courtyard. When the temperatures drop below 20 sometimes even lower than that, the folks are struggling so we have this great space here. Its insulated, warm. Its out of the elements, so we chose to open it up to a warming shelter so folks can come in out of the weather."
The warming shelter provides a space where individuals and families can come warm up during the winter.
Pettit, mentions how the families and individuals come by and use the space.
"And to be safe, at least get a nice rest. If they need to kind of sit on a chair or take a nap on a couple of chairs we lay out, whatever happens."
With temperatures dropping so early this year, First Baptist had to start opening their doors earlier than normal.
Pettit, again told us about the great help they receive during the cold spells.
"This snap and the one we had 2 weeks ago really took us by surprise. We have great volunteers not only at this church, we have people in the community come get involved, so we were able to staff that."
With another cold snap already in place they will have their doors open again this week.
And with record lows looking to be reached in the next few days, warming shelters like the first baptist church are extremely important.
To find out more about the times and dates the First Baptist warming shelter is open you can visit: https://www.facebook.com/fbcpoky/?rf=108291936181560 or their main website http://fbcpoky.com/
