Idaho Governor Brad Little announced Friday afternoon that Idaho now has its first case of COVID-19 Coronavirus.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said that the person is a 50-year-old woman out of Ada County. She had returned to Idaho from a conference in New York City. She is now recovering at home. She did not require hospitalization.
At the news conference, Governor Little said, "We have been preparing for this since January when the first confirmed case of coronavirus was confirmed in the United States. We have taken many proactive steps, and we are in a good position to respond. Our focus is on slowing the spread of coronavirus to protect vulnerable individuals and preserve capacity in our healthcare facilities. We are committed to working with our partners to provide the public timely, accurate information about what individuals can do to help slow the spread of coronavirus."
The health department also said that they are working to find people that could have been exposed to the coronavirus that she came into contact with.
