Madison County announced their first case of a person who tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus Tuesday afternoon.
The person who tested positive is a male who is in his 20s and is a Bringham Young University - Idaho student. Representatives from Eastern Idaho District Health said that he is recovering at home. The student was tested a week ago and his results were provided by a private lab.
