Southeastern Idaho Public Health confirmed the first COVID-19 related death in Bear Lake County on Monday.
According to the health district, it was a man in his 80s.
That brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in southeast Idaho to 16.
“My heart is with the family, friends, and neighbors who are grieving,” said Maggie Mann, SIPH District Director. "Now more than ever, each of us must do our part to prevent the spread of this virus. We all must do what we can to keep each other safe.”
The health district also confirmed 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There are 13 new cases each in Bannock and Bingham counties, 2 additional cases each in Power and Franklin counties and 1 new case in Caribou County.
That brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases in southeast Idaho to 2,409. Of those, 1,796 have recovered.
SIPH reminds everyone to use good practices such as social distancing, wearing a face mask in public and practicing good hygiene to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Also on Monday, Eastern Idaho Public Health confirmed a COVID-19 related death of a woman over the age of 90 in Custer County.
