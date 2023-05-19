Idaho now has its first ever female US District Court judge.
Judge Amanda K. Brailsford took the oath of office on Thursday.
She is Idaho's 13th district judge - and the first woman to hold that position.
Brailsford grew up in Hagerman and graduated from the University of Idaho.
She was appointed to the Idaho Court of Appeals in 2019.
Earlier in May, she was unanimously appointed by the US Senate and President Biden to the US District Judge position.
“I am very honored and humbled by my appointment," Brailsford said. "I look forward to serving my country and the people of Idaho with the hardworking, esteemed judges in the District of Idaho.”
A formal Investiture Ceremony will be held at a later date.
