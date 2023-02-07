With so many deer on the move this time of year, here are tips on what to do if a deer is hit on the road.
Idaho Fish and Game says depending on when it happens, you can call them to let them know.
If you can't get a hold of Fish and Game and it's an emergency situation, such as causing problems with other drivers or the animal is still alive and you are worried about the animals suffering, you can reach a non-emergency law enforcement number and let them know.
"The other thing people might want to be aware of is we do have a salvage rule, so sometimes people come across a freshly hit deer or elk or they may have done it themselves and you can actually salvage that animal. There's a form on-line that you can fill out so that you can actually use that animal as well," says Jennifer Jackson, Idaho Fish and Game.
