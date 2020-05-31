From Southeastern Idaho Public Health news release:
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho (1 in Bingham, 4 in Franklin County). This brings the total to 48 confirmed cases in southeastern Idaho. Twenty-five of the 48 total confirmed cases have recovered from COVID-19.
- Patient is a male in his 20s from Bingham County. He is hospitalized. Investigation is ongoing.
- Patient is a male in his 30s from Franklin County. He is recovering at home. Investigation is ongoing.
- Patient is a female in her 40s from Franklin County. She is recovering at home. Investigation is ongoing.
- Patient is a male in his 20s from Franklin County. He is recovering from home. Case is considered community transmission. Community transmission is defined as illness within a community that lacks connection to travel or other confirmed cases. This is Franklin County’s first case of community transmission.
- Patient is a male in his 40s from Franklin County. He is recovering from home. Case is considered community transmission. Community transmission is defined as illness within a community that lacks connection to travel or other confirmed cases. This is Franklin County’s second case of community transmission.
SIPH will continue to monitor the situation closely and is working with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, city and county leaders, schools, emergency management, healthcare providers, and our community at large to help prevent the spread of this virus.
Prevention methods include:
- Follow Governor Little’s Statewide Stay-Healthy Idaho Order at rebound.idaho.gov
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Avoid people who are sick.
- Practice social distancing (6ft).
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.