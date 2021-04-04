Weather Alert

...SPRING STORM TO BRING BREEZY CONDITIONS, COOLER TEMPERATURES, AND LOCALIZED IMPACTS DUE TO SNOW TO SOUTHEAST IDAHO... A low pressure storm system is forecast to track across southeast Idaho today and Tuesday, resulting in breezy conditions both days, especially across the Snake Plain, Magic Valley, and southern highlands. Winds of 10 to 25 MPH with gusts to 40 MPH are expected. Patchy blowing dust will be possible this afternoon, and may result in pockets of reduced visibility. The storm will also take 10 to 15 degrees off high temperatures, and bring a mix of rain, snow, and isolated thunderstorms to the region. Across mountain areas, a mix of rain and snow showers will start in the Central Mountains this morning, and reach the southern and eastern highlands by late afternoon. Precipitation will change to all snow between sunset and midnight as temperatures cool, ending in the Central Mountains early Tuesday morning and the eastern highlands late Tuesday afternoon. Total snow accumulations will range from 1 inch at valley floors to 3 inches at mountain passes, with higher amounts above pass level. Across the Magic Valley, Snake Plain, and Raft River regions, rain showers will arrive this afternoon, mixing with and changing to all snow between 9 PM and midnight, and ending by early Tuesday afternoon. A light coating to 1 inch of snow is possible. Warm ground temperatures should keep roadway accumulations limited. However, if temperatures trend just slightly cooler, or precipitation overnight into Tuesday morning becomes heavier than currently anticipated, there is a slight chance that heavier snowfall rates could create slick conditions for the Tuesday morning commute and allow a couple inches to accumulate to valley floors. Stay tuned for additional statements, and updates on NWS Pocatello social media pages, as we monitor this potential.