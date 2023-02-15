Local flower shops were busy making flower arrangements and delivering flowers for Valentine's Day on Tuesday.
Kevin Hill who owns 'Buds & Bloomers' in Pocatello says they've been in business for more than 20 years.
They just moved to a new location on Yellowstone behind Subway and KFC.
Kevin says they opened their new location just in time for the holiday.
He says roses are the most popular flower they sell on Valentine's Day but they have a variety of other flower arrangements too.
Kevin says they sell more flowers on Valentine's Day than they do in an entire month.
"It's always really exciting and fun to take them. They are happy to receive them on Valentines Day. They are excited. They are surprised because they are not sure if they are coming or not and makes them feel appreciated. It makes the feel loved and so it's always a joy to get flowers on Valentines Day," says Kevin Hill, Buds and Bloomers.
Kevin suggests ordering early on holidays.
