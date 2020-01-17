The flu is now widespread in almost every state.
With nearly 10-million cases, the dominant strain this season hits children the hardest.
“So the flu got off to an early and roaring start and it’s only increasing,” says Dr. Laura Duty, M.D., Pocatello Children’s Clinic.
Dr. Laura Duty at the Pocatello Children’s Clinic says they are seeing a lot of flu activity and probably haven’t even seen the peak of it yet. She says kids in general are around germs at school where it can easily get spread around.
“Especially younger kids with any other co-existing medical problems, they definitely are going to be at increased risk for the flu itself, but also for the complications that can come from the flu,” says Dr. Duty.
The CDC reports an estimated 9.7 million flu cases in the United States this season.
“You’re sick, you’re wanting to stay in bed. You’re whole body hurts. It’s a respiratory illness, so it usually starts with some degree of cough, runny nose, sore throat, watery eyes and high, high fevers and it can make you sick in bed for a whole week,” says Dr. Duty.
Dr. Duty says the flu virus can last anywhere from five to seven days and there can be complications associated with the flu virus.
“One of the more serious complications from the flu is death. You can die from complications from dehydration, respiratory failure, secondary infections like pneumonia can get out of control and you can die secondary to that, also a lot more rare but it’s possible for the flu itself to cause Encephalitis which is inflammation of the brain and that can lead to coma and ultimately death,” says Dr. Duty.
According to Dr. Duty, that’s why it’s so important to get a flu vaccine each season and depending on which strains of the flu are circulating around, the flu shot can be anywhere from 40 to 70 percent effective.
“Even though the flu vaccine isn’t perfect, it’s still the best defense against the flu. Influenza virus is so sneaky. It can mutate and change. There’s different strains and that can vary from year to year and that’s why the flu vaccine needs to be given every year so that it can cover for different strains, also to give you more longstanding protection against the flu and also to protect against any new or upcoming strains,” says Dr. Duty.
Two children in Idaho have died from Influenza related causes. One in Northern Idaho and the other here in Eastern Idaho.
A third death is being investigated.
Experts say the flu season generally goes from November to April and peaks around February.
