Flu season is here and experts say you should get your flu shot now.
Last year the flu shot was not as effective as hoped for, but it should be more effective at fighting the virus this year.
This year all flu shots will be four strained, compared to three strained last year.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the flu shot is recommended by the end of October to everyone six months and older.
Wesston Faux, Pharmacist at Maag Prescription and Medical Supply said, "Anytime that you receive a flu shot, it just gives your body the opportunity to recognize that flu strain before you actually contract it and then you have a lot more of an ability to fight off the flu."
The more people that are vaccinated increases the benefits of heard immunity, which means that more people will be immune to the disease among the general population.
