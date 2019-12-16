Flu season is in full swing across the United States.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, increased levels of flu-like illnesses are being seen across all parts of the country and there have been over 1000 deaths.
Locally in Southeast Idaho it hasn't been much of an issue, which could be due to the rural area or an increase in people getting the flu shot.
One pharmacy in Pocatello said they have seen under five prescriptions for Tamiflu this year, which is typically used to treat the flu.
Wesston Faux, Pharmacist at Maag Prescription Center and Medical Supply said, "It's still not too late to get the flu shot, we've still been giving flu shots. It is a little bit late in the season but there's still a benefit from getting it. You're still not too late to get one for sure."
The Centers for Disease Control also added that so far there have been over two point five million cases of the flu so far this season.
