"This project started when we did some initial testing with robotics," said Derek Allen, a mechanical engineer with Fluor Idaho. "It became really difficult to maneuver the robot within the bins. Visibility was really low and we realized we needed a more user-friendly interface."
He says the project has sometimes ran into some walls trying to retrieve this hazardous waste, literally.
"We were running into walls, potentially damaging equipment," says Allen.
But with the inclusion of haptic feedback, the project has flowed smoother.
"With this system, we were having people running it within a matter of minutes," says Allen.
Haptic feedback happens when a smartphone user gets a text message from someone, or when a video game controller vibrates in a player's hands.
The Calcine Retrieval Project has taken place since the early 90's, but over the last four to five years, there's been more urgency to tackle this obstacle.
"The state of Idaho requested that it be removed because it's above the aquifer, and so if there were any instance that it got out it would cause a lot of problems, and so that's why this project exists," says Allen.
According to Allen, some concerns were raised that if it were ever to get in the aquifer it would contaminate the aquifer which is a huge resource to Idaho farmers.
"By getting that out, we're ensuring that our water system would never get contaminated by it," says Allen.
Erik Simpson, Fluor Idaho's media spokesman, says this is also part of an agreement dating back to 1995.
"Per the 1995, Idaho Settlement Agreement, the Department of Energy is required to retrieve 4,400 cubic meters of calcine and have that material ready to leave the state of Idaho," says Simpson.
The calcine they're targeting are underground in these container tanks called "bin sets" which can measure up to 20 feet in length, sometimes longer.
Simpson says the project does have a date for when they plan on retrieving all this radioactive calcine, and believes they're moving in the right direction.
"The Calcine Retrieval Project is very important because it's developing all the mechanics and the cameras that will be required to retrieve all 4,400 cubic meters of calcine by 2035," says Simpson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.