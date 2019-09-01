Every year at the Eastern Idaho State Fair there are new things to see and do. For some fair goers, a new attraction offers a bird's-eye view of all the fair fun.
This year is shaping up to be one of firsts for many at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. For seven-year-old Kayrie Russell, it's the first time she has flown in a helicopter.
Russell says, "My favorite part was when we circled around the fair. I thought it was really fun."
During the week of the fair, helicopter rides fly above the all the festivities daily.
For other first-time flyers like Russell, it's fun to see the familiar from a different point of view.
First-time helicopter flyer Rachel Reese says, "My favorite part was probably going over the places I could recognize like my aunt's house, and Patriot Field was really cool to see, and the fair."
Russell also enjoyed seeing the fair from above and it during her flight, it wasn't hard to tell that she loved every second of her first helicopter ride. For the adults on the helicopter, that just might also be true.
This is the first year Yellowstone Helicopters has offered helicopter tours at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. It's $59 per person.
I went up in the air with Russell. Her excitement was contagious and made the flight above the fairgrounds that much more entertaining.
A bird's-eye view of the fair isn't something most people have seen and for Russell, it's something she wished would never end.
Russell says, "Because I wanted to go, like, to my house and land it there so I could ride in it whenever I wanted it to."
Yellowstone Helicopters has a booth at the Eastern Idaho State Fair with information about all the tours the company offers, but fair flights take of from the Tadd Jenkins Auto Group parking lot.
