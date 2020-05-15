Flyover Salute to our Front Line Healthcare Workers

From Boise to Idaho falls to Pocatello, hospital workers gathered outside to watch as planes flew overhead.
A salute to the front line workers and their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Angela Treasure, Chief Nursing Officer for Portneuf Medical Center, had this to say of the flyover.
"This touches my heart deeply. We've had a ton of support from our community, small businesses, big businesses, just can't say enough thank you for your support for our employees."
Adding another thank you for all of the hours healthcare workers have been putting in lately.
And it couldn't come at a better time as Nathan Carter, Chief Operating Officer at Portneuf Medical Center, explains; "so this week is national hospital week, which is a time for us to say thank you to the people that work like i said day in and day out to make sure that the community is taken care of."
Angela also pointed out why the community support meant so much to them stating, "that's what so great too; we've been self quarantining at home, everyone has. And even though it may stretch our small businesses, our businesses locally, they've still shown their support and that's i guess the extra mile that they've gone to show our employees support."
Coincidentally the World Health Organization proclaimed the 2020 to be "the year of the nurse" before the pandemic began.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.