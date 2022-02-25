Idaho is an agricultural state, but it’s not just the food that gets tested for safety. Things like feed and soil are also checked for quality. And there's only one lab in Idaho that can do that.
If you’ve ever purchased a bag of pet food you might’ve noticed the guarantee label. It lists the ingredients and percentages that make up the product. Knowing if that guarantee is true is the job of the Feed and Fertilizer Laboratory. It’s run by the Department of Agriculture and located in Twin Falls.
“Pet food and fertilizers have guarantees on them,” explains Eduardo Maciel the Principal Chemist with the lab, “how much protein, how much fat, how much minerals. So, what my lab does is we make sure that whatever they put on their labels on their guarantees is actually what’s in the product both for feed and for fertilizer.”
Feed and Fertilizer isn't the only lab running tests. Idaho’s Food Quality Assurance Lab is also housed here. While the name may suggest they might be testing for the quality of the food itself or taste, the lab runs testing for various pesticides.
“We test products for pesticide residue,” says Jennifer Holtzen the Principal Chemist with the Idaho Food Quality Assurance Lab, “it can be anything from potatoes, onions, soil, we do a lot of foliage, we do the ground and surface water for the state of Idaho.”
The Quality Assurance Lab runs samples for businesses and the general public. It’s for a fee unlike the Feed and Fertilizer Lab which doesn’t take outside samples. It’s mostly used by farm owners and others in agriculture. Their main testing is done to make sure pesticides aren’t being used off label.
“You don’t want to use pesticides off label and you don’t want to ever have residue levels that are at a dangerous level above what the EPA has set,” says Holtzen.
That includes soil which can contaminate ground and well water. Testing ensures things like aquatic life and drinking water are safe. The labs are tucked away on the College of Southern Idaho’s campus. Many people are unaware it’s on the campus or that tests on pet food or pesticides are being done.
“I think I get a lot of people when I tell them what I do are very surprised cause not a lot of people pay attention to that or actually know that there’s somebody in the state looking at the products that are sold in the state. The pet food and fertilizers,” says Maciel
More information can be found on the state department of agriculture’s website at agri.idaho.gov/main/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.