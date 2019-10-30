Information provided by Marshall Public Library
The Marshall Public Library will be accepting a different type of currency to pay off overdue fines starting in November.
November 1 marks the beginning of the library’s annual “Food for Fines” food drive that allows patrons to have their fines forgiven by a dollar for every non-perishable food item they donate. For example, if a patron has $10 in fines, they can bring in 10 cans of food when they return the item and owe nothing.
“Thank you to the community for their continued support of those in need,” said Kristy Lyon, Lead Reference Librarian. “Last year, we collected nearly 1,600 items, and over the last five years we’ve gathered more than 5,300 items.”
During the first two weeks of the food drive, the library will collect food for Growling Garden’s Thanksgiving meal boxes. For the last four weeks, the library will collect food for The Idaho Foodbank.
The library asks that donations include only shelf-stable foods such as canned fruits, vegetables, meats, soups, boxed meals, pasta, peanut butter, and jelly. The library cannot accept home-canned items, opened foods, or foods past their expiration dates.
“Food for Fines” ends December 14.
The program does not include replacement fees for lost or damaged materials, collection agency fees, card replacement fees, or future overdue fines.
In September, the Marshall Public Library stopped charging overdue fines for youth ages 17-years-old and younger.
