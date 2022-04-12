A new restaurant is bringing the taste of Venezuelan food to the area.
Food O'Clock is located inside Station Square in Pocatello.
It's only been open since about the beginning of this year.
They serve a mixture of Venezuelan and American food.
"This is a family restaurant so we try to bring any, make that family feel to every one of our clients. We also, we just like sharing our culture and our type of meals with people and we love it when people come back saying how much they love the food," says Rhony Andrade, Food O'Clock.
Their hours vary but they are usually open weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturdays 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
