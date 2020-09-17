Covid-19 has caused a spike in food prices across the United States.
According to a study done by a research agency in Chicago of over 2000 consumers, 85% of them said they are paying more for groceries due to the pandemic averaging around $139 per week.
Locally in Idaho, 91% of people say they are paying more but with a slightly lower cost per week than the national average, around $128.
Some people have said that they're trying to cut down on their spending by doing things such as eating less meat, buying in bulk, and staying away from organic items.
The mask policy in some stores is also steering some consumers away.
Matt Zajechowski, Content Strategist, Digital Third Coast said, "We're finding that consumers are kind of mixed on whether or not in Idaho that they will shop at a store that has a mask policy, and that was almost at 50/50 which is just slightly higher than the national average.”
Data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis also revealed that goods such as beef and poultry have gone up by 10.5% and 6.5% respectively.
For more information: https://www.crresearch.com/covid-consumer-prices
