Warning: The details contained in this story are graphic. Reader discretion is advised.
Three employees who work in the Idaho State Police forensic lab took the stand in day 17 of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial on Thursday.
David Sincerbeaux worked as an analytical chemist in the ISP lab analyzing fire debris and drugs. He has retired since this case.
Sincerbeaux was testing for any ignitable liquids such as paint thinners, gasoline or diesel.
He said the "pint-sized can" that had decomposing flesh and debris - Tylee's remains - also contained gasoline.
Katherine Dace, a forensic pathologist for ISP, also took the stand Thursday.
She tested evidence collected during JJ's autopsy including hand swabs, fingernails, teeth and the plastics and duct tape found around his body.
“Most of the tape and plastic had apparent blood and decomposition fluid present," she said. "I tested all the items for blood, which was positive.”
She also collected hairs and fibers from the tape.
And she tested 18 hand tools seized from Chad's property when authorities found JJ and Tylee's remains.
Dace said on those tools, she found blood and on several also found what she believed was charred flesh.
On one shovel, and on both the handle and blade of a pick axe, Dace was able to get a DNA profile and testing showed those profiles matched Tylee's DNA.
Tara Martinez, a forensic scientist in the ISP lab, specializes in latent prints and responds to crime scenes.
Latent prints are a print, or something left behind on a surface, that can't be seen.
She got JJ's prints from the coroner's office, as well as fingerprints, footprints and hair samples from Lori and Chad.
She also got Alex Cox's fingerprints from Arizona law enforcement.
Martinez said she was able to get a usable print off the black plastic bag covering JJ's body and that matched the right little finger of Alex.
She also found another print on the bag matching Alex's right palm.
Rexburg police detective Chuck Kunsaitis was recalled and back on the witness stand.
He discussed two satellite images of Chad's property. One was taken on Sept. 2, 2019 and the other on Sept. 9, 2019. That's the day authorities believe Tylee was killed.
Both images were from 12:32 p.m. which was less than an hour after records show Alex left Chad's property on the 9th.
Between the two images, Kunsaitis said there's a distinct discolored and darkened spot near the pet cemetery. That's the area Tylee was later found.
Also on the stand Thursday was Dr. Angi Christensen, a forensic anthropologist with the FBI crime lab in Quantico, Virginia.
She examined the bones, or what was left of them, in Tylee's remains.
Christensen said she found five areas of "sharp trauma" on the pelvic bone and six on the right hip bone, as well as one on the sacrum bone.
She said the trauma is inconsistent with dismemberment.
Following Christensen, Douglas Halepaska took the stand. He's a forensic examiner also from Quantico that specializes in firearms and tool marks.
He examined the damage on Tylee's bones.
He took casts, or molds, of them and analyzed them. He said there was evidence of "stabbing and chopping type actions."
Though he did use replicas of tools on the casts, he was unable to pinpoint exactly what tool was used but said it was likely some sort of bladed tool such as a machete, cleaver, hatchet or something with a serrated edge.
He did say none of the tools seized from Chad's property were used in the testing. He said he was not sent any tools, just bones.
The last witness on the stand Thursday was Samantha Gwilliam, Tammy Daybell's sister.
She said Chad called her the morning Tammy died and told her she'd been sick and coughing all night. He told her "he was awakened by her that morning when she rolled out of bed dead."
But Samantha said Tammy visited her just two weeks before and was healthy, even taking clogging classes and training for a race.
While on the stand, Samantha said she and her husband Jason used to live near Chad and Tammy in Utah and the two couples were close.
But in 2019, that changed. Chad and Tammy's relationship was different and Chad wasn't the same around Samantha and Jason.
She also described an instance in July when Tammy showed up with Samantha’s birthday present. She gave it to her on the porch and only stayed about 20 minutes. She didn't know they were coming and said Chad did not get out of the car.
“It was really weird,” Gwilliam said.
She also said when they lived in Utah, Chad worked on the cemetery grounds crew and dug graves.
Gwilliam will be back on the witness stand Friday to continue testimony and for cross-examination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.