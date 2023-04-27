Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Pocatello ID has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Idaho... Portneuf River at Pocatello affecting Bannock County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. If you observe any flooding, please report your observations to the National Weather Service in Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when it is safe to do so. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/pocatello. ...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Portneuf River at Pocatello. * WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water will encroach onto portions of the bike and walking trail next to the river in Sacajawea Park in Pocatello. At 8.5 feet, Sections of Sacajawea Park will be under water and the trail is usually closed at this level. Marsh Creek near Inkom may also be over its banks. At 9.2 feet, Flooding of low lying agricultural land and pasture will occur in the Inkom and Blackrock area. Lowland flooding is likely along sections of the river between Portneuf Gap and the Cheyenne Avenue Bridge in Pocatello. At 9.4 feet, Water will encroach around sitting benches near the river at the Pacific Recycling Trailhead. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 7.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to gradually rise to an eventual crest of 10.9 feet on or around Saturday, May 06. Stay tuned for updates as the timing of this crest may change. - Flood stage is 8.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.1 feet on 02/01/1911. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm MDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Portneuf River Pocatello 8.5 7.9 Thu 10 am MD 8.3 8.5 9.0 &&