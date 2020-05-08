Most people are looking forward to their memorial day weekend camping trip but this year looks to be postponed for a bit.
The Caribou-Targhee national forest is projecting to open their developed campgrounds by June 1st.
Sarah wheeler, public affairs officer for the forest services, explains what preparations they are doing.
"All of that has to do with just what happened over the winter time. So with heavy snows there's usually several hazard trees that have fallen and; so its a lot of chainsaw work, getting in there removing those hazardous trees so its safe for the public."
Other procedures include turning on and testing water sources and clearing out bathrooms.
When asked why June 1st, Sarah replied.
"We really wanted to be in alignment with the governor's office on this just for cohesiveness across with state parks, with national forests, with other agencies and so that June 1st is really a great date for us as well."
Also mentioning, that is when they typically open up their campgrounds for the season.
But with all projected dates this one is also flexible to change.
Sarah said, "it definitely will be in the same scenario as everyone else that we'll reevaluate and so if we do see a huge increase in COVID related incidents then that's something we'll have to consider."
And while the date may not be set in stone, it gives Idahoans something to set their sights on.
To find a full list of opening dates, click on the following link: https://www.fs.usda.gov/activity/ctnf/recreation/camping-cabins/?recid=53653&actid=29
