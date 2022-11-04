Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs, and outbuildings is expected, along with potential power outages. Loose outdoor objects will be blown around. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust and reduced visibility is possible, especially in recently plowed areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high winds begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in forested areas or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use caution if you must drive, and keep both hands firmly on the steering wheel. Drivers of high profile vehicles should consider delaying travel until the high winds subside. &&