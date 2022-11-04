A former Bannock County employee has filed an 'unlawful termination' lawsuit against Bannock County and County Clerk Jason Dixon.
Cindy Haney has worked for Bannock County for 39 years and held several positions within the courts.
She's been the court manager for the last 20 years.
In the lawsuit she cites 'Breech of Contract' and 'Defamation of Character.'
Haney says that she was accused of stopping a warrant process on an incident that happened back in 2020.
Haney adds that an Administrative District Judge came to her defense and wrote a letter that said she should 'not' be terminated.
She is seeking a minimum of $10,000 dollars in damages.
"I've lost a lot of wages and my retirement didn't get lost, but it's substantially less than if I would have retired when I wanted to retire, but ultimately I think that the county needs to be held responsible to follow their own policy manual and maybe see if something can be changed regarding how the clerks have the authority that over-rules a judge and the administrative district judge and a trial court administrator in our system," says Cindy Haney, Former Bannock County Court Manager.
KPVI reached out to Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog who says they cannot comment on pending litigation.
We also reached out to Bannock County Clerk Jason Dixon who also said county policy prohibits commenting on personnel matters or pending litigation.
