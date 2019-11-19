A community is torn after allegations are made against a local teacher.
Former Grace Lutheran teacher Ricardo Torres attended court for his arraignment hearing Tuesday afternoon. A group of friends and colleagues were by his side to show their support.
In August, Torres received a teacher of the year award, but just over a month later he was cited with a sexual battery charge.
He plead not guilty to the charge last week in court.
The Grace Lutheran Schools' executive director confirmed to KPVI that the board terminated Torres from his teaching position during the same week.
As the court process continues forward, the name, age and gender of the alleged victim is not being revealed in order to protect his or her privacy. KPVI will also refrain from giving out much information in this regard.
During Tuesday's arraignment, the judge issued a no-contact order between Torres and the supposed victim.
Torres will have a pretrial hearing in the coming weeks.
As the story unfolds, and case investigators gathers more information, KPVI will release more details.
