A former Highland High School teacher was in a Bannock County courtroom Thursday for a preliminary hearing on charges that he had inappropriate contact with a student.
Eric Popely is facing Felony Child Sexual Abuse by Causing or Having Sexual Contact with a Person Under 16.
The alleged incident happened on school property last month.
The former special education teacher waived his right to a preliminary hearing and now the case will be bound over to District Court.
Judge R. Todd Garbett also reduced Popely’s bond from $70,000 to $20,000.
