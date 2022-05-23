The former Mayor of Idaho Falls, Jared Fuhriman, died Sunday at the age of 60.
Fuhriman was elected to lead the city of Idaho Falls in 2006. He was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment in 2011 at the age of 48. He left the mayor's office two years later, and eventually withdrew from public life while battling Alzheimer's disease.
He passed away at home, with his family at his side. Fuhriman was married to his wife Karen for 39 years. They have eight children and 17 grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Friday.
